RSK adds subsidence specialist

The addition of Geocore expands RSK's drilling business

Geocore Site Investigations specialises in domestic subsidence investigations. Founded in 1998, it is based in Redcar, North Yorkshire, and has 30 employees. Its services include trial pitting, window sampling, rotary drilling and cable percussion drilling.

“Geocore’s service provision complements RSK’s existing services perfectly and I am looking forward to expanding RSK’s drilling provision as we begin collaborating,” said RSK founder and chief executive officer Alan Ryder.

Geocore Site Investigations will become part of RSK’s contracting division under the direction of RSK divisional director Claire Knighton. Adam Woodhead, Geocore managing director and founder, will continue to lead the business with the support of director Michelle Woodhead.

Geocore Site Investigations is the latest acquisition under RSK’s funding package from Ares Capital Europe and a revolving credit facility provided by NatWest announced in December 2018. RSK is investing in the development of new businesses, bolt-on complementary businesses, equipment and capabilities to increase its services and expand internationally. RSK now employs more than 3,100 staff in 100 offices worldwide and has an annual turnover in excess of £250m. It has now made five acquisitions since the start of the 2019/20 financial year in April and 27 acquisitions since 2016.

The full list of RSK acquisitions to date reads: ADAS, Dynamic Sampling, JB Site Investigations, Acies, KMGP, Ian Farmer Associates, Cole Jarman, Up & Under Group, CJ Associates, RSKW, Central Alliance, Non Destructive Testing Services, Copeland Wedge Associates, Twig, CAN, PB Drilling, BTS Group, the TBF Contracting businesses, Pellings, Dr Tillmanns & Partner, Headland Archaeology, Drilling Supplies & Hire Services, Consents Solutions, Biocensus, Adverbo, RAW Technology Ltd and Geocore Site Investigations.

