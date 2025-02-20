RSK takes over N-Able Group

The N-Able group comprises building safety consultant Keegans and ECD Architects

RSK’s latest acquisition is described as a one-stop shop for design and construction services, covering everything from new builds to refurbishment and retrofits.

N-Able Group comprises two companies: ECD Architects, an architecture firm providing building design; and Keegans, a building consultancy specialising in retrofit and building/fire safety.

N-Able Group has 110 staff across offices in London, Preston and Glasgow. In the year to 31st March 2024 N-Able Holdings turned over £14.4m (up from £12.6m the previous year and made a pre-tax profit of £1.4m (2023: £1.0m).

The vendor was chairman Danny Innes.

N-Able chief executive Colette McHugh will continue to lead the business. She said: “This acquisition is a significant step for N-Able, creating valuable opportunities to work with a range of multidisciplinary RSK businesses aligned with the sectors we operate. This will naturally benefit our business and the service we offer our clients, allowing us to draw on integrated group support for our projects. Crucially, it will also support our business growth and it is this growth that will enable our teams to compete for larger national contracts and provide an even broader range of services.

“RSK is a global leader in the delivery of sustainable solutions and the acquisition will enhance our own sustainability initiatives in a way that will add value to our client offering. We also recognise that, for our people, the acquisition will support significant career development and long-term opportunities across the group.”

RSK chief executive Alan Ryder said: “N-Able Group is an important acquisition for RSK as this strategically supports and complements our existing engineering and design consulting businesses. It will further strengthen our capability, capacity and geographic reach within this sector at an important time for the UK.”

He added: “The addition of the N-Able businesses will enhance RSK’s integrated, multidisciplinary approach to projects in a way that benefits clients and we feel sets our business apart from others in the market. The combination of this approach and the skills and experience held in our engineering and design consulting businesses means RSK is well placed to play a meaningful role in initiatives related to new building safety requirements, the UK housing shortage, climate change and decarbonisation.”

