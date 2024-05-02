Russell adds solar panels to tile offering

RussFast Solar system

The RussFast Solar system has been designed by Russell Roof Tiles to match its concrete roof tiles on both commercial and domestic applications.

RussFast Solar has been 18 months in development, responding to growing demand for renewable energy.

The range comprises several in-roof solar kits with a power output of 455W per panel. The system features every element needed for an in-roof array and is designed specifically to work with all Russell Roof Tiles interlocking tile profiles.

Corporate sustainability and development director Dan Hancox said: “Our market leading offer will provide a 15-year roof system guarantee when it is installed as part of a full RussSpec, and fitted in accordance with our guidance, in addition our solar PV panels will provide a market-first 30-year performance guarantee.

“We have really focused on developing a solar PV system that can be fitted by roofing contractors in a similar way to traditional concrete roof tiles, with an interlocking system designed for quick and easy installation which mimics traditional tile laying.”

Russell Roof Tiles is also constructing an £18.5m plant at its Burton headquarters to double its production capacity.

