Russell WBHO lands department store redevelopment

The Rylands building in Manchester

German property developer AM Alpha has appointed Stretford-based contractor Russell WBHO to redevelop the Rylands building in Manchester city centre.

The Grade II listed building, on the corner of Market Street and High Street in Manchester, was previously a Debenhams department store. The complete refurbishment will see the upper floors converted into office space and a new shopping arcade on the ground floor, with restaurant space as well.

AM Alpha and its contractor will also add a four-storey extension to the 500,000 sq ft building to give Rylands 10 floors of office space above the ground floor retail and leisure space.

Enabling works for the transformation of the vacant building have already begun, with main works scheduled to start in 2023 and completion expected in early 2025. It is expected to secure certification for sustainable construction according to Breeam Excellent or Nabers 5*.

AM Alpha bought the building for a reported £87m in 2017. Senior vice president Stephan Schmid said: "Working with listed buildings is always a great privilege. We are proud to be able to give this historic Manchester landmark a new future and restore Rylands to its former glory in a very sustainable way. In this way, we are also helping to achieve Greater Manchester's 2038 carbon neutrality target."

Russell WBHO, which specialises in listed and sustainable projects. The business was formed in 2018 when South Africa’s biggest construction business, Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO), took a 60% stake in Russells Construction (see previous report here). In the year to June 2021 the new company turned over £123m.

Gareth Russell, founder and managing director of Russell WBHO, said: "We are delighted to be working with AM alpha to revitalise the historic Rylands building and position it in the market as a highly sustainable building. With our extensive experience in historic preservation and sustainable building, we will make AM alpha's vision a reality."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk