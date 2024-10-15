Saint-Gobain to acquire Kilwaughter

some Kilwaughter products

Saint-Gobain and Kilwaughter have reached a binding agreement for the French materials group to acquire the Northern Irish quarrying and mineral processor.

As per normal process, the acquisition has been forwarded to the Competition and Markets Authority with closing of the transaction expected in the first half 2025.

Kilwaughter has its headquarters at its limestone quarry near Larne in Northern Ireland and employs about 200 people. It is best known for its K Rend, K Systems and Kilwaughter Lime brands. In the year to April 2024 it generated revenues of around £50m.

Saint-Gobain employs 160,000 people across 76 countries globally.

Saint-Gobain UK & Ireland chief executive Mike Chaldecott said: “The acquisition of Kilwaughter, which is now subject to competition clearance, is a great fit for Saint-Gobain. Kilwaughter will provide us with an even greater range and capacity to provide our customers with lightweight construction solutions for lightweight building facades and envelopes that make buildings better for occupants and the planet. Kilwaughter has a wide range of systems and a strong reputation for quality and great brands in K Rend and K Systems. They also share many of the same priorities of Saint-Gobain: a focus on technical expertise and quality; innovation; supporting customers with training and specification support; a deep commitment to sustainability and; as an employer, providing great careers where personal development and well-being are prioritised.”

Kilwaughter Minerals chief executive Gary Wilmot said: “We’re excited with the opportunity to join the Saint-Gobain group and continue Kilwaughter’s ambitious growth journey. Kilwaughter has a rich company culture and heritage, and our focus remains on delivering a leading customer experience, underpinned by our trusted brands. We look forward to the added synergy that Saint-Gobain will undoubtedly bring and sharing our passion for innovation, quality and excellence. We see the alignment of the vision and values between both companies as a strong building block for our teams and customers.”

