Salini Impregilo changes its name

Genoa’s new bridge, which the group is building with with Fincantieri, has been bathed in tricolour lights in recent days following the completion of the deck.

The group is growing in size with the acquisition of a number of Italian construction companies, the latest being Astaldi.

Salini Impregilo shareholders are set to approve the new name today at their annual assembly. The changes are part of Progetto Italia (Project Italy), the group’s plan to lead the consolidation of the sector. The union between Salini Impregilo/Webuild and Astaldi will create a group with a combined order backlog of €42.5bn, made up of €36bn for Salini Impregilo at and €6.5bn for Astaldi. The new group also plans to create growth opportunities for small and medium-sized Italian businesses that are part of the supply chain. In 2019, Salini Impregilo alone worked with more than 1,500 companies, 90% of them small- and medium-sized.

The company said that the Webuild Group, the result of the merger with Astaldi, will have 70,000 direct and indirect employees globally. In Italy, with the completion of the Astaldi acquisition, Webuild will reach 11,000 direct and indirect employees.

The launch of the company’s new name will soon be online, with a new website at www.webuildgroup.com and on social media channels with the account name Webuild.

The company explained the new name saying: “The new name evokes the company's vision that is anchored in the verb ‘build’, which represents the DNA of a company that has been building infrastructure for 114 year on every continent and under every condition, from big cities to the tropics, from the deserts to ice fields. The word ‘we’ expresses the fundamental roles played by people and teams in a business in which sustainability and safety are fundamental.”

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk