Salini Impregilo Group to change its name

The proposal will be put to the next shareholder’s meeting. It comes at a time when changes are under way in the group, including implementation of its Progetto Italia plan to consolidate the contracting sector in Italy.

A statement from the company described the reasoning behind the new name. “It is a name that very clearly evokes the company's vision, accompanied by such a strong and direct verb, ‘Build’ that represents the DNA of a construction company that builds large complex infrastructure in addition the values solidity, quality and partnership which in the word ‘We’ express the fundamental role played by people and teams, to create a business environment where sustainability and safety play an increasingly significant role,” it said.

The graphic logo with its five whirls will be kept.

Current projects include replacing the bridge that collapsed in Genoa in 2018

“Today, is a very important day for me,” said Salini Impregilo Group CEO Pietro Salini. “We are taking another step forward in this significant industrial operation that brings growth - said. “The future of this new group is and must increasingly be connected to a clear mission of industrial growth and must be the result of the union and enhancement of the expertise of everyone. This is very important for a group like ours with a global mission that competes with the largest international groups to build large complex infrastructure in over 50 countries. A group that wishes to continue to grow by uniting companies, so that their significant skills in the sector are united to all aspects of safety and sustainability. We wish to be the best possible partners for clients, communities, institutions and territories.”

