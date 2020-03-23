Salini Impregilo uses Genoa bridge project to send message of hope

Each evening, beams of light - coloured green, white and red to evoke the national flag - link up the two extremities of the bridge that us being built by Salini Impregio and Fincantieri to replace the structure that collapsed in 2018 killing 43 people.

The ‘Bridge of Life for Genoa’ is described as the group’s way of thanking the officials, doctors, nurses and everyone else working without rest across the country to save lives in the emergency.

The beams of light, switched on at 7.30pm each evening, highlight the 1,000m length that the bridge will have when completed.

“The colours of the Italian flag speak to the heart and fills us with pride,” said Pietro Salini, chief executive of Salini Impregilo, which is changing its name to Webuild. “It unites people in the hope that we can overcome even this challenge posed by the coronavirus, and set the country on the path of recovery, a country that looks beyond emergencies with the resolve to move forward as quickly as possible.”

Salini Impregilo is also preparing itself to proceed to the next stages of Progetto Italia, the industrial operation in which the group plans to relaunch the construction industry by helping unblock work sites in the country and safeguard employment.

