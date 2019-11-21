Salini installs bridge between Milan towers

The 85m-long bridge is for the new headquarters of Italian oil giant ENI.

The operation, which has brought the project at 35% of its completion, involved the use of a crane weighing 600 tonnes to lift four sections weighing a total of 400 tonnes. A further 200 tonnes of related structure will be added on top of the sections.

The bridge will connect the Icon Tower - the tallest of the complex at 11 floors - with the 23,700m2 Landmark Tower, which is the largest in area and has nine storeys. The third and central building, the Skygarden Tower, will house a congress centre.

click to enlarge

The €171m (£147m) contract to build ENI’s new headquarters was awarded to Salini Impregilo in July 2017. Some 310 people are at work on the project, with their number expected to rise eventually to about 400.

The complex is based on a design by Morphosis Architects. The three interconnected buildings will house 4,600 employees and have standards of energy efficiency and environmental sustainability to meet Gold Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

The complex is being developed by real estate fund Milan Development 1 and managed by DeA Capital Real Estate SGR.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk