Samsung project promises 6,500 Texan construction jobs

The project will create over 2,000 high-tech jobs, thousands of indirect jobs and a minimum of 6,500 construction jobs.

The site in Taylor will span more than 5 million square metres. The new manufacturing facility will produce advanced logic chips that will power next-generation devices for applications such as mobile, 5G, high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Construction will begin in early 2022 with a target of production starting in the second half of 2024. The US$17bn in capital investments includes buildings, property improvements, machinery, and equipment.

Governor of Texas Greg Abbott said: “Companies like Samsung continue to invest in Texas because of our world-class business climate and exceptional workforce.”

Dr Kinam Kim, vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division, said: “As we add a new facility in Taylor, Samsung is laying the groundwork for another important chapter in our future. With greater manufacturing capacity, we will be able to better serve the needs of our customers and contribute to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain. We are also proud to be bringing more jobs and supporting the training and talent development for local communities, as Samsung celebrates 25 years of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States."

