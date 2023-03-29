Sany launches electric digger

The Sany SY19E

Sany UK says that the battery on its SY19E electric mini excavator will last for 3,500 full charge cycles, although how long each charge lasts depends on application.

The SY19E comes with a five-year / 3,000-hour warranty.

It has an automotive-style charging socket, with three charging options as standard: a 240v domestic option with a nine-hour charge time; a 360v industrial option with a 2.5-hour charge time; and a DC fast charge option of 90 minutes.

"The SY19E is a game-changer in the mini excavator market," claimed Leigh Harris, business development director of Sany UK. "We believe that it will set a new standard for performance and efficiency in this segment of the industry."

