Sany upgrades 22-tonne excavator

Sany SY215C Stage V

The Sany SY215C is the follow up model to the EU Stage IV version, also called SY215C.

The new version, powered by a Cummins QSB6.7 172hp engine, has several upgrades, including an air suspension, heated seat with console adjustment, and a a new 10-inch LCD touchscreen display with more set-up controls.

A new feature of the touchscreen display is the ‘fault code query’ function, allowing the operator to get more information on fault codes when things go wrong.

A 270-degree camera system is now standard (with 360-degree as an option), which is combined with a set of LED lights all around the machine.

To enhance the adaptability of the SY215C, the Stage V model comes with fully proportional controls as standard, allowing operators to perform grab and rotation functions at the same time, increasing machine performance and functionality.

Operating weight is 22.6 tonnes.

