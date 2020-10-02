Scape issues PQQ for £14bn frameworks

Contractors have until Friday 13th November to respond to the pre-qualification questionnaire (PQQ) for each framework following the contracts notice being published this week.

The new suite of construction frameworks include the £12bn framework for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and a £2bn framework for Scotland – which builds on Scape’s existing national construction and minor works frameworks.

Scape has now added a further £1bn lot for principal works to provide commissioning clients with the option to engage early with two contractors before awarding projects.

The opening of the PQQ process follows a summer of market engagement, with more than 370 contractors and public sector organisations dialling in to virtual events hosted by Scape.

Scape intends to issue invitations to tender (ITT) in early February 2021, with the chosen contractors named next summer.

The frameworks will run for four-years with the option to be extended by two years. They are available to all public sector organisations to accelerate the procurement process.

John Simons, head of procurement and audit at Scape Group, said: “These frameworks have been developed to offer greater choice and control to the public sector at a time when it has been tasked with the all-important role of leading the UK’s economic recovery. Based on 15 years of Scape experience, they offer a progressive approach to procuring against the ever-expanding range of objectives set out by our public sector colleagues as they seek both genuine innovation and compliance.

“Whilst our frameworks will continue to offer a fully managed, direct award experience that has become synonymous with Scape, it has been rewarding to see the positive response to the unique parallel lotting approach we’re bringing to market.”

Prospective bidders can view full details of the procurements at www.scapegroup.co.uk/liveprocurement.

The new £12bn framework will be structured into eight lots; two of which are specific to Northern Ireland. (Click on image to enlarge.)

The £2bn Scottish framework will be structured into four lots. (Click on image to enlarge.)

