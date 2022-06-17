Scape Scotland launches net-zero guide

The guide has been produced in collaboration with some of the largest contractors operating in Scotland including McLaughlin & Harvey, Kier and Morgan Sindall. Scape Scotland said that it will be an invaluable resource in demonstrating how local authorities can achieve the Net Zero Public Building Standard when delivering new build and refurbishment projects.

“Our new life cycle procurement solution, which is detailed within the guide, has been hailed as the first in the UK to offer a procurement and delivery vehicle for public sector construction projects to meet net zero standards,” it said. The procurement route is available across all of its construction procurement frameworks, covering £2bn worth of projects being delivered in the next five years.

The guide follows the UK Green Building Council’s Net Zero Buildings Framework definition, which Scape Scotland intends to use within its frameworks to verify that built assets have achieved net- zero carbon status.

“With the built environment contributing 40% of the UK’s carbon emissions, our new guide creates the UK’s first clear route for local authorities and other parts of the public sector to pursue the greenest standards possible as part of their ongoing investment in local communities,” said Chris Clarke, performance and improvement director at Scape.

Scape Scotland said that it is committed to achieving net zero by 2045 and helping its partners and clients reduce their environmental impact where possible. Recently, it became a champion of the Cambridge Carbon Reduction Code.

