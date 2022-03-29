Scotframe appoints commercial director

Scotframe's new commercial director Tony Campbell

Tony Campbell has been appointed commercial sector director, moving from operations into his new role. Previous to that he worked for Scotframe’s parent company, the Saint-Gobain Group, starting as site manager and promoted to sales director.

Campbell said: “We have a superb product in terms of ease of construction and thermal performance. However, our projects are long term and technically demanding, the key is to communicate and build trust at every stage. We want to make sure the customer has a key point of contact throughout the development process. We are making the necessary changes and adding skilled staff resources to create a team to offer a seamless and connected journey for our customers.

“Our commercial team is a mix of experienced staff and new recruits with key specialist skills. The team is customer focused and keen to build relationships and manage customer expectations. We are all working in a challenging environment in terms of supply chain management and rising costs. The key is to align with the customer, have regular meetings and feedback. We want every project to be an exemplar. “

The fourteen-strong commercial team includes heads of estimating, procurement and data alongside four regional business development managers. This is supported by a team by estimators, trainees and administrative staff.

Scotframe managing director Ross Baxter said: “I am pleased that Tony has taken this role as he brings a wealth of experience in managing and motivating his team to develop customer relationships and enhance the customer service.”

Inverurie-based Scotframe has 160 employees and a £35m turnover. It has manufacturing facilities in Inverurie and at Cumbernauld, plus sales offices and showrooms at Inverness, Dundee, and Swindon.

