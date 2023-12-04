Scotland gets crane operator apprenticeship

Learning the ropes

A two-year programme has been developed by the Construction Industry Training Board with the Scottish Plant Owners Association (SPOA) to produce a new cadre of qualified crane operators.

“This apprenticeship is not merely a training programme; it is a strategic investment in the future of our industry,” said Callum Mackintosh, immediate past president of the SPOA. “It is a key objective of the SPOA’s Lifting Group to ensure Scottish lifting businesses have a comprehensive and accessible path to obtaining skilled and competent crane operators. This initiative will help to reduce the average age of a crane operator and will contribute to the development of a highly qualified and safety-conscious workforce.”

The apprenticeship includes a 13-week block release training programme at the National Construction College (NCC) in Bircham Newton. Apprentices will undergo training in several disciplines, including slinger signaller, telescopic handler, plant and vehicle marshaller, and the essential mobile crane (with options for crawler crane and tower crane in future cohorts as required).

Apprentices will also gain the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) PAL-card accreditation for mobile elevated work platforms.

The programme concludes with assessments on mobile cranes, leading to both a Scottish Vocational Qualification (SVQ) and a Construction Plant Competence Scheme (CPCS) blue card.

One of the first employers to sign up was Orkney-based Heddle Construction, which is putting two employees through the crane operator apprenticeship. One is aged 19 and has recently completed his plant operator apprenticeship; the second is 29 and joined Heddle Construction from the transport industry looking for a change.

Derek Heddle, managing director of Heddle Construction, which runs a fleet of Liebherr mobile cranes from 40 tonnes up to 220 tonnes capacity, explained: “Being the sole crane operator in Orkney means we have a restricted pool of potential candidates when seeking crane operators who already possess the relevant qualifications. This new apprenticeship will allow us to upskill existing employees to broaden their skills. It’s beneficial for our operators to be trained in multiple plant categories, so the fact that the course includes categories such as slinger signaller and MEWPs is a huge plus. The course also provides a chance to complete all the training in one block.”

CITB plant curriculum manager Chris Blake said: “Our earthmoving apprentice success has been proven over many years of continuous delivery and provision to companies the true length and breadth of Scotland, including all the islands. This has helped to fill the operator shortage and encourage new entrants into the industry.

“Now is a golden opportunity for the crane sector to incorporate new blood into our industry by grasping the mantle. Should companies take the plunge just once and see the benefits to their workforce then I am sure this apprenticeship will be as successful as the earthmoving provision.”

Employers in Scotland wishing to enrol staff on to this crane operator apprenticeship will receive financial support, including a grant to cover the full cost of the course, subsidised travel and accommodation at the National Construction College and an opportunity to claim an additional grant on completion of the apprenticeship.

