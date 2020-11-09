Scotland introduces further incentives for renewables

The scheme is being administered by Home Energy Scotland

The new £4.5m scheme, which has been announced by the Scottish government, is in addition to a £4m renewable heat cashback scheme for SMEs which opened for applications last week.

Homeowners will be able to apply for 75% cashback up to the value of £7,500 towards the cost of a renewable heating system and a further 40% cashback up to £6,000 for energy efficiency measures.

Scotland’s energy minister, Paul Wheelhouse, said: “This new scheme is part of our ongoing work to support people to install renewable heat measures and the improve energy efficiency in homes across Scotland while we also seek to stimulate development of local supply chains.

“The Scottish government already provides a substantial free advice and support service to Scottish households to support them to make the transition to renewable heat and improve energy efficiency in their homes.”

Through this new cashback incentive homeowners could receive up to £13,500 of Scottish government support.

Wheelhouse added: “This new scheme is part of our action to reduce emissions from heating our buildings and to support a green economic recovery from Covid-19 and I hope suitably qualified businesses are able to also pick up some valuable local work. Our wider package of work to support the recovery includes a £4 million renewable heat cashback scheme which opened to SMEs last week.”

