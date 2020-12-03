Scotland publishes guide to post-Grenfell sprinkler regs

The changes mean that all new-build social homes, flats and shared multi-occupied residential buildings must be fitted with automatic fire suppression systems from March 2021.

Previously, this was only required in new high-rise blocks of flats above 18m.

The change comes after Scottish parliament member David Stewart proposed a bill to improve safety in new social housing following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

A number of outreach events are being held with providers of new homes in the run-up to implementation next March.

Housing minister Kevin Stewart said: “I am very grateful to David Stewart MSP for his work on bringing this important issue forward and gaining cross-parliament support.

“The increased requirements for automatic fire suppression systems will further improve fire safety for thousands of new homes each year. These systems have been proven to save lives and it is right that we now make these changes.

“We will continue to work closely with housing providers to make sure there is wide awareness of what is required ahead of the new regulations coming into effect.”

Stuart Stevens, Scottish Fire & Rescue Service assistant chief officer, said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service welcomes the amended regulations and the increased provision of automatic fire suppression systems. This provision is a significant step forward in fire safety and will increase the safety of our communities, residents and firefighters.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk