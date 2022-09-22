Scottish contractor puts Hyundai High Walker to work

The world’s first Hyundai HX145A LCR High Walker

The High Walker variant of the new HX145A LCR A-Series excavator is kitted out with full forestry specification, with significantly higher ground clearance than the standard model. For added stability and reduced bearing pressure, MAM has also had the undercarriage lengthened by 1040mm ,which results in an additional 11 trackpads on each side.

Supplied by Hyundai dealer HRN Tractors, the new machine is primarily intended for forestry work and peat restoration projects – where it will be deployed with extra wide 1200mm tracks. However, MAM also intends to put it to work on highways jobs, where its reduced tailswing allows safe operation within a single lane.

MAM Contracting’s owner, Mike Melville, said: “We have looked at other High Walker excavators from other manufacturers but to my mind there is simply nothing else out there that can touch the Hyundai for build quality, robust undercarriage, price, performance, ease of maintenance, low running cost and dealer backup.

“Our dealer is great to deal with and over the years we feel they have always had our best interests at heart. We are really well looked after, and the Hyundai product is excellent.”

