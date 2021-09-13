Consulting engineer expands to Ireland

MJ O’Shaughnessy and Shane McGowan.

The privately owned engineering consultancy employs over 80 staff in Scotland and the launch of the new office will see the creation of eight new roles in the coming year, including the recruitment of two graduate engineers.

The company said that the expansion comes at a time when investment in construction projects is high and the market is buoyant. The team has already secured engineering contracts in the data centre, residential and hotel/leisure sectors in the immediate area and throughout the country.

Leading the Dublin and Irish team will be Glasgow’s managing director, MJ O’Shaughnessy, who will be supported by associate Shane McGowan.

O’Shaughnessy said: “With projects already under way in Ireland, and a healthy pipeline of work, it made sense to expand operations and commit fully to serving the market in Ireland. I am proud of my Irish heritage and it has always been an aspiration that Will Rudd Davidson would put down some roots here, so for me personally it is a hugely exciting move.

“The expansion of Will Rudd Davidson is testament to the incredible work the whole team delivers and this is driving us forward to realise new opportunities. Already we’re experiencing a very positive year, securing a wide range of projects across the UK and Ireland in a variety of sectors including the growing energy sector.”

The new office, located in Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock district, along with satellite offices in Letrim and Limerick, will cover work throughout the whole country and will provide civil, structural and conservation engineering and project management services across a range of sectors.

