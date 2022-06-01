Scottish EV charging contract goes live

The new framework will support the phasing out of new petrol and diesel cars from the public sector fleet.

Scotland Excel’s first-ever electric vehicle charging infrastructure framework has gone live to support the country’s aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045.

The framework will enable councils and other public bodies to source the supply, installation and maintenance of electric vehicle charging points from companies who have been through the tender process and are ready to do business.

A total of 33 suppliers – all UK based - have joined the first-generation framework. They each now have the opportunity to secure a share of the business, which is expected to be worth £80m over four years.

Julie Welsh, chief executive of Scotland Excel, said: “I welcome the launch of this new contract that will give councils and other public organisations the support they need to efficiently source the range of products and services needed for the supply, installation and maintenance of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“With sustainability at its core, this framework will underpin the Scottish government’s drive for net zero by 2045. It will support councils in their efforts to reduce emissions from council fleets by phasing out new petrol and diesel cars in the coming years.

“It will also bring significant opportunities for the businesses that have secured a place on the framework, which includes 18 Scottish suppliers – 12 of which are Scottish SMEs.”

