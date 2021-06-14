Scottish firms picked for offshore wind base

Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) Offshore Wind has awarded contracts for the O&M base Eyemouth Harbour to Muir Construction and Inland & Coastal.

NnG, jointly owned by EDF Renewables UK and ESB, signed a lease with Eyemouth Harbour Trust in February which saw the harbour confirmed as O&M base for the project’s 25-year lifespan. The wind farm will supply enough low-carbon electricity for about 375,000 homes.

Muir Construction, based in Inverkeithing, Fife, will design and build NnG’s three-storey, 1,040m2 main O&M building and its two-storey, 538m2 storage warehouse.

Inland & Coastal, of Lossiemouth, Moray, will design, manufacture and install the harbour’s new pontoon on the marine side of the harbour to make the basin accessible to crew transfer vessels and technicians.

The O&M building will house the office, warehouse and staff welfare facilities required to support the servicing of NnG once the wind farm is fully operational.

Muir Construction has started enabling works with construction expected to start this month while Inland & Coastal has completed the pontoon design with fabrication to get under way this month and installation to start later this year.

Matthias Haag, NnG project director, said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Muir Construction and Inland and Coastal to the NnG project.

“We are fully committed to using the Scottish supply chain wherever possible and these two fantastic companies join a long list of Scottish business who are supporting delivery of this hugely important infrastructure project for Scotland.

“Both have a wealth of experience and expertise in their field, and I look forward to working closely with them on the construction of our O&M base and pontoon.

“I’m really pleased that as well as supporting the 25-year lifespan of the offshore wind farm the O&M base will bring with it fantastic socio-economic benefits for the town of Eyemouth and the local community.”

Muir Construction’s business development director David Fairweather said: “Working in the renewables sector and particularly with NnG, has been one of the most pro-active and collaborative procurement experiences encountered by us at Muir Construction.

“I believe the positive impact that power generation of this nature enables, flows through to the attitude of the delivery team, building on what we hope will be a long-term relationship for Muir Construction with the renewables sector.”

Inland & Coastal’s senior commercial manager Vincent Carey said: “The offshore wind industry is a very young and exciting sector to be working in at present.”

