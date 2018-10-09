Scottish investment for TPA

The new Scania trucks are fitted with Epsilon loader cranes

Some £3m has been spent on new rental stock, primarily heavy-duty aluminium panels that the company uses to engineer temporary roadways. And a further £1m has been spent on lorries.

The company has taken delivery of six new Scania HGVs fitted with remotely operated Epsilon Z cranes complete with a new bespoke panel grab system.

A further £250,000 has gone into expanding the TPA Portable Roadways depot in Lesmahagow. The site has been upgraded with new offices, refurbishment of its workshop and the concreting of large areas of the site.

The company has also made former field sales engineer Oliver Dennis its new regional manager for Scotland and added a new hire desk controller. Oliver Dennis started with the division as a driver’s mate and rose through the ranks.

TPA Portable Roadways director David Walkden said: “Following a restructure within the division the business delivered improving results which have been the catalyst for this £4m investment. This is a very exciting time for our portable roadways business and we are confident the investment will further reinforce our reputation for delivering first class temporary access solutions to our customers.”