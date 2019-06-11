Scottish Power gets green light for giant battery

The Scottish government wrote to Scottish Power Renewables yesterday to confirm consent for construction of the facility as an extension at Ardochrig electrical substation serving the Whitelee Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire.

The battery storage will allow an overall increase in the amount of renewable energy generated by the established wind farm. It will allow the existing wind turbines to continue generating power even at times of low demand when there is no need for export to the national grid. The energy stored in the battery system will then be able to protect against temporary losses of supply.

The consent letter said that minsters consider that developments capable of delivering flexibility and technical services to the electricity system will be essential. Such schemes will ensure that renewable generation can continue to connect across the Scottish electricity system whilst maintaining security of supply and resilience.

The battery room will be enclosed in a 44.5m by 34m portal frame building that will also house associated equipment and facilities.

The development has been designed to be relatively small in size and not of such a scale as to have a cumulative impact with the wind farm. Its colour and design are similar in design to the existing control building and to local agricultural buildings.