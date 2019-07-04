SD Sealants branches out into painting and decorating

Richard Courtenay is to head up the new department as contracts manager for painting and decorating.

The new services will operate alongside its existing sealant, cosmetic repair and tiling divisions.

SD has appointed Richard Courtenay to head up the new department as contracts manager for painting and decorating. He has over 19 years of experience in the painting and decorating industry, having previously led a large team in the new build and refurbishments subsector.

SD Sealants managing director Nick Jones said: “We’re really excited about launching this new service as we’ve seen so much demand from customers who want to know if our team can offer painting and decorating to the same high standard that we set for all of our projects.”

Courtney said that he was delighted to have the opportunity to build something new within the framework of a long-established business. “I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for SD and it’s certainly a bonus to be able to bring more business and recruitment opportunities to the South West.”

SD Sealants, which launched in 1973, originated as a family run business in Somerset that specialised in the supply and application of sealant. The company is based in Caldicot, Wales, and now has nine offices across England, Scotland and Wales.

