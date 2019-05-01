Södra to expand production of cross-laminated timber

The new facility will be established at the combined plant in Värö, where Södra’s first CLT facility has already been co-located with the company’s pulp mills and sawmills.

“Society’s driving forces for reducing greenhouse gas emissions are strong, and the interest in sustainable construction is growing in the market,” said president and CEO Lars Idermark. “A higher rate of timber construction is playing a key role in the growing bioeconomy. It is also an important step in our mission to process the wood raw material delivered by our 52,000 forest-owning members.”

The company said that development of CLT for structural building components is set to change the construction market. Industrialisation and prefabrication enable faster on-site installation, and environmental impacts can be halved by using timber frames for the construction of multi-storey buildings instead of other material. Another benefit is that timber is perceived to promote a better indoor climate for residents, it said.

“With our technical and digital solutions for both production and finances, we are now creating the conditions for next-generation construction,” said Jörgen Lindquist, president of the Södra Wood business area. “We will be offering a complete product portfolio to the market, enabling us to grow together with our customers and partners.”

Södra Building Systems president Jörgen Hermansson added: “Two production lines will create both delivery reliability and flexibility for our customers. Södra’s total production capacity for CLT will eventually be about 140,000m³ per year, equivalent to 5,000 apartments. We are now creating opportunities to make a climate-conscious choice in the housing market.”