Series of community hubs to be built in Glasgow

Glasgow plans more community hubs

The hubs will be single locations from which multiple services provided by Glasgow City Council and its partners will be accessed and delivered. The approach is intended to improve effectiveness in the delivery of the services.

The first phase of development will focus on the wards of Baillieston; Calton; Canal; Drumchapel/Anniesland; Greater Pollok and Pollokshields.

In particular, Baillieston and Drumchapel are seen by Glasgow City Council as examples as to how the community hubs will host a range of uses while supporting regeneration.

In Baillieston, the council has a long-standing commitment to deliver new sports facilities in James Lindsay Park, which will be supported by an additional £6.5m. The council said that this presents the opportunity to co-locate other services relevant to the needs of the local community.

In Drumchapel, the decision on where best to locate the hub will be informed by how local commercial, community and housing needs can be aligned with the aspirations and needs of the community and partner organisation based there.

The council has also taken ownership of the Dalmarnock Legacy Hub, and will soon begin engaging with the local community on both the best uses for the building.

There will also be ongoing work to identify locations for future community hubs in other areas in Glasgow as part of the council's property and land strategy.

Councillor Greg Hepburn, chair of Glasgow City Council's neighbourhoods, housing and public realm city policy committee, said: "These proposals would deliver a new model of community service provision that best meets the needs and convenience of Glaswegians, bringing local services together into one accessible space. This £20m investment will be the first stage in transforming how people access these services in Glasgow, and the new community hubs will play a key role in regenerating the six areas identified - as well as providing a sustainable future for the Dalmarnock Legacy Hub. Future hubs in other parts of the city will play a similar role in bringing these social and economic benefits all across Glasgow.”