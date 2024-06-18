Shoreditch landmark to get £20m makeover

Curtain House originally housed workshops making furniture and clothing

The Grade II-listed six-storey, 54,000 sq ft building at 134-146 Curtain House, Shoreditch, was built in the 1880s for businesses manufacturing furniture and clothing.

Since converted to office accommodation, the building will undergo extensive refurbishment and structural alterations to deliver Cat A and B workspace.

The RED Construction team will construct new structural walkways, rooftop terraces, a new main entrance, reception area and will install new lifts.

RED Construction will refurbish Curtain House to a design by architect Anomaly, with a key focus on sustainable practices: the project is aiming for BREEAM Excellent and an EPC A rating.

Set to complete in Q3 2025, the project will see the RED team undertake considered external masonry and window restoration, a refurbishment of the existing timber floors and repair of internal brickwork and steel columns.

Dave Osborne, Group Director at RED Construction London, said: “Our appointment to work on such a historic building in the capital is a testament to RED Construction London’s extensive track record with considered refurbishment. The team’s experience working with heritage-rich sites and implementing new-age sustainable practices make RED the ideal partner for Aviva Investors’ plans to preserve and progress Curtain House.”

RED’s partnership with Aviva Investors has developed throughout the project’s pre-construction service agreement process, with the companies keen to emphasise their community credentials.

The project team is working with the Black Girls in Property Programme at The Land Collective, an organisation aiming to bridge the gap between ethnically diverse youth and the construction sector.

So far, the team has hosted a site visit for 20 girls and arranged talks from expert speakers. RED Construction says that it “aims to build a more inclusive and dynamic future for the industry, emphasising the significance of social value and the importance of leaving a positive legacy.”

