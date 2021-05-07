Shortlist revealed for Hampshire reservoir

How Havant Thicket Reservoir might look once completed

Portsmouth Water has confirmed the contractors in the running to build Havant Thicket Reservoir, the UK’s first major new water storage reservoir since the 1980s.

Following a pre-qualification process, Portsmouth Water has issued formal invitations to tender for the two main work packages – the main reservoir and its associated pipeline – worth a total of £140m.

Contracts are expected to be awarded in March 2022.

The suppliers invited to tender are:

Main reservoir:

Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering

Hochtief (UK) Construction

JT Mackley & Co and Jones Bros Ruthin Joint Venture (Mackley Jones JV).

Reservoir pipeline:

Clancy Docwra

Farrans Construction

Roadbridge UK

Ward & Burke Construction.

Havant Thicket Reservoir is designed to secure critical water supplies for the southeast of England. It should also help protect environmentally sensitive chalk streams and create a new leisure facility and wildlife habitat. The scheme is being progressed by Portsmouth Water in collaboration with Southern Water.

At 1.6km from east to west and 0.8km from north to south, the reservoir will be built on a 160-hectare grassland site owned by Portsmouth Water in Havant, Hampshire. It will hold approximately 8.7 billion litres of water and be able to supply up to 21 million litres of water each day – being filled in the winter from surplus water pumped from the Bedhampton springs in Havant. The reservoir is scheduled to be operational by 2029.

Both works packages are being procured under the Utilities Contracts Regulations 2016, using the negotiated procedure, with prior call for competition. Both will be let under an NEC4 ECC Option C Target Contract, with activity schedule.

Portsmouth Water chief executive Bob Taylor said: “This is a very exciting moment for the Havant Thicket Reservoir project, which is critical for safeguarding water resources for decades to come, while delivering a range of environmental benefits.

“The suppliers we have invited to tender have each demonstrated a proven ability to successfully deliver important infrastructure schemes, harnessing the power of innovation to achieve excellent results.

“We now look forward to liaising with these suppliers, as we prepare to award contracts for construction of the reservoir and its pipeline in March next year. Our goal remains to maximise the potential of Havant Thicket Reservoir, for our region, for our communities and for nature. This includes leaving a really positive legacy by creating opportunities for local employment and skills development through the scheme.”

A planning applications for the reservoir and its associated pipeline were submitted to the local planning authorities in late 2020, with decisions on permission expected by summer 2021.

