SIG recruits new managing director from Interserve

Guy Bruce joined SIG in July 2018 after eight years with Interserve as managing director of its industrial services business and a member of the support services board.

Before that he worked for Homeserve and the Caudwell Group.

At SIG UK Exteriors, which incorporates SIG Roofing, he replaces Andrew Wakelin, who had been managing director since 2015. Andew Wakelin has moved on, having been offered an opportunity to develop a growing private equity business.

Guy Bruce said: “It’s an extremely exciting time for SIG, with ambitious plans to further develop our service and product offering. Building on our existing strength, we’ll expedite further product, service and targeted growth strategies to reinforce our market leading position supporting our customers in delivering innovative products at market leading prices underpinned by great service.”

He added: “Our goals now are to build on our market position to ensure we continue to be the number one choice in the domestic, commercial and industrial roofing supply industry. To do this, we will continue to develop our product and service proposition to ensure we stay one step ahead of the competition.”