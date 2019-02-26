SigmaRoc adds moveable highway barrier product line

The Road Zipper System in action

SigmaRoc, which took over Poundfield Products in December 2017, has secured exclusive UK rights for the Road Zipper System, made by Lindsay Corporation.

Lindsay's Road Zipper System consists of T-shaped moveable barriers that are connected to form a continuous wall, which is used globally and accepted by many highways agencies, including Highways England.

Using a conveyor wheel system, the Road Zipper System combines safety standards of permanent concrete barriers with the flexibility of traffic cones, SigmaRoc says. It is used to re-position the barrier at up to 10km per hour, creating a moveable ‘zipper lane’.

Permanent uses include on the San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge and Auckland Harbour Bridge for safe traffic management during peak hours. Temporary uses have included the Sevenoaks bypass in the UK to reduce traffic delays.

SigmaRoc said that the Road Zipper System was a natural addition to the products offered by Poundfield, complementing its patented retaining walls.

SigmaRoc expects to work with Maidstone-based road barrier specialist Highway Care for the installation and maintenance of the Road Zipper System.

Michael Roddy, managing director of SigmaRoc’s concrete products division, Sigma PPG, said:: "I am excited by the opportunity that the Road Zipper System brings to not only our business but also our customers as we continue to drive ‘innovation in concrete’. We are already in discussions with existing and potential new clients and see this as being a new approach for the UK in optimising national infrastructure and ensuring safety on roads for users and contractors alike."

Lindsay vice president Michael Klatt said: "Our distribution partnership with SigmaRoc for Road Zipper System sales and barrier production positions Lindsay to best serve and support the UK market to meet agency and contractors needs for increased safety and mobility."