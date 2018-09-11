Singapore buys customised Harsco rail grinder

Under the provision of the contract, Harsco Rail will deliver a 16-stone grinder specifically designed for the LTA’s needs. In particular, the grinding carriage was designed to accommodate electric motors and to operate along Singapore’s new railway, Thomson-East Coast Line.

Harsco Rail President Jeswant Gill pointed to the longstanding relationship with LTA as a key factor in the award of this new contract. “We have developed a strong partnership and open communication with LTA over the last 15 years,” said Gill. “Because of that strong foundation, we were able to develop quality product that supports the specific needs of the Singapore railway system.”