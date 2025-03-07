Sisk at UK-Ireland summit

Sisk's Paul Brown, bottom right of the table

The UK and Irish premiers met in Liverpool yesterday for what it set to be the first annual UK-Ireland summit.

They were joined by a small group of business leaders, including Paul Brown, the chief executive of Irish construction contractor John Sisk & Son, which has extensive operations within the UK.

The discussion focused on opportunities for growth and investment, and how the UK and Ireland can work together to their mutual benefit.

Prime minister Keir Starmer and taoiseach Micheál Martin announced closer collaboration on the development of offshore wind energy. Through a new data sharing arrangement, the UK and Irish governments will lay the groundwork for commercial developers to increase offshore energy by simplifying the maritime and environmental consent processes for developers.

Starmer said: “Energy security and national security are two sides of the same coin, that is why we must work with our allies and partners across the world to protect the hardworking British people from external factors driving up household bills.

“As our closest neighbour our partnership with Ireland is testament to the importance of working international partners to deliver for people at home.

“Now more than ever we must work with likeminded partners in the pursuit of global peace, prosperity and security.”

Paul Brown said: “It was refreshing to hear authentic commitment from both the prime minister and taoiseach to harmonise regulation and to encourage trade and growth between UK and Ireland.

“The roundtable discussion focused on AI, energy, technology, infrastructure and potential opportunities for growth and investment, and how the UK and Ireland can work together to build an even more resilient and successful trading relationship.

“At Sisk, we have significant operations in both the UK and Ireland and we are focussed on further investment in our core sectors. We possess the engineering expertise that enables us to mobilise and support growing investment in both geographies.”

