Sisk leads on €330m Kerry pharma plant

CGI of the planned pharmaceutical plant

Sisk will manage the construction of a €330m fill-finish production facility for Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma at the Kerry Technology Park in Tralee.

The project is expected to create 600 construction jobs over the course of the build, with a view to having the first phase of the development operational by the third quarter of 2027.

A ceremony to mark the breaking of the ground (pictured below) was attended by representatives from Sisk, Astellas and the government.

Louis Collins, director of Astellas’ Kerry operations, said: “We are pleased to announce that we have awarded the construction management contract for Astellas' new facility in Tralee, Ireland to Sisk. This marks an important milestone in our commitment to expanding our production capacity and capabilities. We're looking forward to working with Sisk to bring this project to life and contribute to our global mission of ensuring a stable supply of high-quality medicines to patients worldwide. We look forward to commencing work on this exciting project in the coming weeks.”

(Left to Right) Astellas director Kazuhiro Numata, Sisk’s Tony Sheedy and Dan Brosnan, Seamus O’Connell and Louis Collins from Astellas, and Sisk’s Ger O’Sullivan and Simon Brickenden

