Sisk recruits for healthcare push

Nadeem Chaudhry (left) and Imran Patel

Sisk has appointed Nadeem Chaudhry as health sector lead and Imran Patel as project director, healthcare.

Nadeem Chaudhry joined Sisk from Kier last summer. During his seven years at Kier, and his years with Vinci and Osborne before that, he has worked on numerous major healthcare schemes – bidding and delivering healthcare projects in the southeast including Watford, Luton, Kings College, Heatherwood and Newham University hospitals.

Imran Patel worked with Nadeem Chaudhry at Kier and joined Sisk last month after five months with Mace. His project experience includes the hospitals of Luton, Heatherwood, Broomfield, Lewisham, Oxford Radcliffe and Burnley General as well as Wolverhampton Heart & Lung Centre.

Ger Hayes, managing director, UK south at John Sisk & Son, said: “We are delighted to welcome both Nadeem and Imran to Sisk as we look to grow in the healthcare sector in 2023. Sisk has proven experience in this sector throughout the UK and this combined with Nadeem and Imran’s specialist knowledge and skillsets will help to drive us forward.”

Sisk recently completed The OUH Swindon Radiotherapy Centre. This is an expansion of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s radiotherapy service.

