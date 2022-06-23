Sisk replaces Morgan Sindall on £1bn midland highways framework

Midlands Highways Alliance Plus (MHA+) has selected Galliford Try, Balfour Beatty, Eurovia and John Sisk for the fourth iteration of its medium schemes framework (MSF4).

The framework is valued at £1bn and will run for the next four years, with the potential to extend for a further four years.

The contract renewal sees John Sisk replacing Morgan Sindall on the framework. Galliford Try, Balfour Beatty and Eurovia all keep their places. Morgan Sindall had previously replaced Carillion in 2018 in the transition from MSF2 to MSF3.

The framework is hosted by Leicestershire County Council but covers 35 local authorities stretching from Oxfordshire in the south to Cumbria in the north. It encompasses the delivery of highway, civil and municipal engineering works, including highway improvements and maintenance, public realm works, drainage improvements, canal works and other infrastructure works such as waste management facilities.

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking said: "The MHA+ framework is a key part of the strategy for our Highways business going forward. Throughout the country we have a strong track record of delivering fruitful, collaborative partnerships with local authorities, and we look forward to working with the MHA+ and its client authorities to making a lasting impact on infrastructure around the country."

