Skanska agrees terms for £180m Blossom Street scheme

The Blossom Street site has six plots altogether

Skanska will start work on its £180m contract within the next few weeks, with completion scheduled for 2023.

Skanska will renovate existing warehouses and construct new space to create eight new buildings on the site, just behind Spitalfields Market.

When finished, the development, designed by architect AHMM, will provide 336,000 sq ft of commercial, retail and public space.

Skanska has already been working on Blossom Street project development for a year or more. Managing director Steve Holbrook said: “I am proud to work with British Land to deliver this exciting project – that will breathe life into this historic part of London, ultimately creating new places to live, enjoy and work, and jobs that will support the local economy.

“Our early engagement has seen us develop the strong relationships needed to understand the bespoke requirements of this project. In addition, our experts developed solutions for the mechanical, electrical and public health services and we created a bespoke solution for the precast façade, shaving three months off the build time.”

