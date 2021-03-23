Skanska signs for £500m St Neots road job

CGI of the new A428 Black Cat junction

The contract involves building a new 10-mile (16km) dual carriageway between the Black Cat roundabout at St Neots and Caxton Gibbet, the last remianing single carriageway section between Milton Keynes and Cambridge.

A number of junction improvements will be made, including a new three-tier junction at the Black Cat roundabout allowing free flowing traffic onto the A1 and the new carriageway.

The scope of Skanska’s contract, working with design partner Mott MacDonald, also includes: new junctions at Caxton Gibbet and Cambridge Road, connecting the new dual carriageway to the existing A428; a new Roxton Road link to connect Wyboston and Chawston; new bridges crossing over the new dual carriageway at Roxton Road, Barford Road and Toseland Road; and new bridges over the River Great Ouse and East Coast Main Line railway.

Highways England submitted its application for a development consent order to the the Planning Inspectorate on 26th February 2021. The Planning Inspectorate has 28 days to decide whether to accept the application for consideration. The pre-examination period and examination period then follow with a decision expected in 2022.

Assuming it gets approval, the new road is scheduled to open for traffic in 2025-2026.

The video above is illustrative only and reflects the design at statutory consultation, July 2019.

