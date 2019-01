The US$60m (£47m) contract with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is for work on the East Side Access. Skanska will construct a new 240m tunnel structure and install new tracks and switches at the Harold Interlocking, connecting Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) trains to Grand Central Terminal.

The award represents the final heavy civil contract to bring LIRR service to Grand Central.

Construction is set to begin in spring of 2019 and will continue through to the middle of 2021.