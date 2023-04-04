Skanska wins Oregon hospital extension contract

CGI of the completed project

The contract amendment is worth US$111m (£89m) and will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2023.

The contract includes patient floors, parking, mechanical and electrical space to support hospital functions, three pedestrian sky bridges to connect the new tower to the existing buildings, roadway improvements, and a new multi modal hub bus stop.

Construction of the approximately 50,000m2, 14 storey hospital expansion began in 2022 and is expected to open to patients in 2026.

