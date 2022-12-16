SKILLcard backs CIC health & safety test

The Engineering Services SKILLcard scheme is managed by the Building Engineering Services Association

Candidates for Engineering Services SKILLcards now have a choice of health & safety tests to sit – either the traditional Construction Industry Training Boiard (CITB) one or the new Construction Industry Council (CIC) one.

Engineering Services SKILLcard, which is managed by the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA), offers ‘academically qualified person’ (AQP) and ‘professionally qualified person’ (PQP) cards to engineers who are not site-based but do need site access for parts of their project responsibilities.

The CIC health & safety certification course is now deemed to satisfy the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) requirement that all applicants must pass a health and safety element when applying for professional SKILLcards under its CSCS (Construction Skills Certification Scheme) partner system.

The CIC course has six e-learning modules covering legal requirements, personal health and welfare, safety onsite, risk management issues, design risk management and environmental protection. It involves eight hours of study and candidates must pass a one-hour test with 80% correct answers to reach the required standard for their three-year certification.

Rachel Davidson, director of certification at BESA, said: “We are very pleased to endorse this new route to SKILLcard qualification for professional grade engineers. It is a modern, comprehensive course that meets all the professional standards and I commend the CIC health & safety committee for their hard work in developing it on behalf of those professionals who need to access sites as part of their client responsibilities.”

