Skills card fraudster sent to jail

Online trader Andrew Weeks was caught following an investigation by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards, which discovered that Mr Weeks was making construction industry skill cards at his printing firm (Nuneaton Print) and selling them via his website.

Weeks was charged under Section 9 of the Fraud Act 2006 for the production and sale of fake documents. He was sentenced on Friday 19th October at Warwick Crown Court to three years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty.

Weeks was also sued by Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) for copyright infringement and ordered to pay damages of £6000.

CSCS chief executive Graham Wren said: “This is another example of the industry working together to tackle card fraud. CSCS will always support the authorities to identify and act against those attempting to deceive construction employers. This case also highlights the need for thorough card checks, ideally electronically, to ensure construction workers are who they say they are and have the correct qualifications for the job they do on site.”

Construction Industry Training Board fraud manager Ian Sidney said: “This sentence shows just how serious construction card fraud is and the lengths that CITB and the whole industry will go to in order to stamp it out. The use of fake cards could easily lead to accidents, injuries or even fatalities where contractors do not have the required skills, training or qualifications. Employers must remain vigilant when checking workers’ documentation and keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.”