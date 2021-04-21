SME construction workers get 1.5% pay rise

The Building & Allied Trades Joint Industrial Council (BATJIC) has agreed a one-year deal involving a 1.5% pay rise to come into effect on 21st June 2021. This follows the conclusion of pay negotiations between the FMB, on behalf of small to medium-sized (SME) construction employers, and the Unite trades union, on behalf of operatives.

Under the agreement, the adult general operative rate increases to £10.22 per hour and the NVQ3 advanced craft rate increases to £13.37 per hour.

FMB chief executive Brian Berry said: “2020 was an unprecedented and challenging year for small to medium-sized building firms. This agreement seeks to balance the uncertainty that they continue to face with the need to reward the construction workforce who have continued to go to work during the pandemic. I hope this pay increase sends a positive message to tradespeople, and potential new entrants, that construction is a sustainable and rewarding industry to work in.”

Unite national officer for construction Jerry Swain said: “Unite understands these are uncertain times we are currently living through and also recognises that unlike other construction agreements, last year there was an increase in the BATJIC pay rates. While of course Unite would have liked to have seen a larger increase, we are pleased to be able to say; that during this pandemic we have maintained the spending power of our member’s pay under this agreement. This is important if we are to attract and retain workers to our industry at a time when the government is looking to construction to build back better and provide much-needed jobs.”

