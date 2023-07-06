SMT GB tweaks regional sales network

Some Volvo customers will now buy equipment direct from SMT GB

Customers in certain parts of the UK will now buy Volvo compact equipment directly from SMT GB, headquartered in Duxford, Cambridgeshire rather than through a local sub-dealer.

The company has appointed direct sales managers for customers around the UK.

Area sales manager Rhett O’Neill will handle enquiries from customers in north Wales and Cheshire while Ed Taylor is now area sales manager for Manchester, Lancashire and Liverpool.

Ross Logan is the area sales manager for customers in the central belt of Scotland.

