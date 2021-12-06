SNC-Lavalin to oversee Ireland's motorway maintenance

Under an initial five-year agreement, SNC-Lavalin and subsidiary Atkins will procure supervision, monitoring, audit, design, technical, advisory and asset management services to maintain 844km of roads in Dublin and the eastern seaboard area, and Cork and the south/south-east of Ireland.

“SNC-Lavalin has a strong track record of managing assets and increasing value through these investments, particularly in the transportation sector, a key end market in which we are strongly positioned” said SNC-Lavalin president and CEO Ian Edwards. “We can point to a rich portfolio of highways projects all over the world where we’re helping clients to manage and maintain critical infrastructure by leveraging our global capabilities locally.”

The work in Ireland is being carried out under the second generation of the Motorway Contracts Audit and Administration Services (MCAAS-2) programme, which focuses on asset management, repair and renewal.

“This appointment will see us build on the work undertaken over the last eight years as we continue to support TII in providing sustainable transport infrastructure which unlocks economic growth while respecting the environment,” said Philip Hoare, president, Atkins, engineering, design & project management, SNC-Lavalin.

SNC-Lavalin also led the first generation of MCAAS, having been appointed in 2013 to support the management of the entire motorway network.

