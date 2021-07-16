Snorkel ramps up lithium-ion offering

With zero tailpipe emissions, Snorkel RTE scissor lifts can be used indoors and out

Now in production in Snorkel’s assembly facilities in the UK and New Zealand, the five new RTE electric rough terrain scissor lifts expand Snorkel’s lithium-powered range to eight models.

They join the electric SL26RTE and SL30RTE Speed Level rough terrain mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) launched in 2019, and the SR5719E/SR626E compact rough terrain telehandler launched in 2020.

The range includes lithium-ion battery versions of two narrow width units, the S2255RTE and S2755RTE, as well as three standard width units, the S2770RTE, S3370RTE and S3970RTE.

The new scissor lifts are equipped have lithium-ion battery packs with built-in battery management systems (BMS), which put in at least an eight-hour shift between charges and last up to 20-times longer than lead acid batteries. Two 5.75kWh lithium battery packs come as standard. A third can be added for very heavy use applications or where long-distance driving is required.

Designed for outdoor applications, the AC electric motor creates efficiencies in the hydraulic drive system with higher torque than a diesel engine, which in turn provides improved gradeability and enhanced performance on rough terrain than traditional combustion scissor lifts, Snorkel says. And with no engine, servicing costs should be reduced by around 90%.

Chief executive Matthew Elvin said: “Within the past two years, we have developed and fully released eight electric zero emission models with four-wheel drive capabilities, with more to come. We understand that our customers need robust, reliable and easily adopted products that help them achieve their net zero goals without compromising on performance, and are proud to offer these innovative lifts which deliver on all fronts.”

The Snorkel S2255RTE and S2755RTE can reach maximum working heights of 8.5 metres and 10.1 metres and offer lifting capacities of 420kg and 300kg respectively. Weighing 2,750kg, they can be towed by a car or light commercial vehicle on a trailer.

The S2770RTE can lift up to 580kg to a maximum working height of 10.1 metres, while the S3370RTE can lift 454kg to 12 metres. Reaching up to 13.8 metres height, the S3970RTE is the largest scissor lift in the family and is capable of lifting up to 350kg.

Snorkel said that it will continue to offer these same models in a diesel engine version, as well as its BE bi-energy version that enables the operator to switch between an internal combustion engine and lead acid battery power for moving between indoor and outdoor working.

