Solar road stud seeks approval

The SolarLite Click road stud

Road markings specialist WJ Group is testing the SolarLite Click, which is sold by Clearview Intelligence. Together they have begun live road trials to achieve Department for Transport BS EN1463 type approval.

SolarLite Click is the latest addition to the Clearview Intelligence range of solar-powered active road studs. The stud is clicked into a standard P09 cast iron housing that is installed into the road surface. When the PV element reaches the end of its natural life after eight years the SolarLite Click can be popped out of its housing and replaced without iumpacting on the road surface.

Owing to the SolarLite Click being housed in a standard product that has already been used across the network, there is the opportunity for it to be retrofitted to existing housings. This standardisation also means the application process is well understood and practiced, enabling installation rates to be achieved that matches many other products used within the industry, such as the 301 retro-reflective road stud, it is claimed.

Andy Salotti, Clearview Intelligence’s client relationship director, said: “The primary goals across industry stakeholders are to achieve zero fatalities and eliminate the use of carbon on UK roads, ensuring safe and sustainable networks for all users. The SolarLite Click will enhance road visibility and instil a sense of safety and confidence in drivers during night-time hours. Independent research has shown that drivers rely heavily on road lining and studs for night-time navigation, making the SolarLite Click a reliable alternative to street lighting in certain network areas. We are thrilled to be collaborating with WJ to introduce this industry-driven active road stud to the market, in anticipation of the benefits it will bring to all road users.”

SolarLite Click has been placed on WJ’s accelerated product tester, where it has received more than a million wheel-overs, exerting up to 2,000kg of force from the HGV tyres and 900 kg from the car tyres. The stud has now been deployed for live road trials in the UK to meet the requirements for BS EN1463 and the two organisations say they are confident of achieving this approval in February 2025.

WJ Group innovation director Martin Webb said: “Helping to create safe, sustainable journeys for everyone is what we want to do as a company. It’s one of the reasons why we’ve been so excited to work with Clearview Intelligence on this project as it helps us achieve this through the improvement in road safety and sustainability. With this latest innovation we believe we’ll be able to roll out these benefits across the network through the additional installation benefits we can deliver.”

While the wait is on for DfT approvals, the SolarLite Click can already be used as surface stud for off highway applications or for international applications where EN1463 is not a requirement.

