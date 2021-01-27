South African explosive firm continues international expansion

BME MD Joe Keenan

It plans to service and supply projects across the USA from its US office in Denver, Colorado, and explosive magazines in Utah.

BME’s footprint already covers 17 African counties including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Swaziland, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, DRC, Sierra Leone, Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Senegal and Eritrea. It also has legal entities in Australia and Indonesia.

“We are confident that BME’s world-class, proven technologies will excite the USA market, especially those large USA drill and blast companies looking for a better deal and specialist service from their explosive supplier,” said BME managing director Joe Keenan. “We are also enthusiastic about the opportunities for partnerships, joint ventures and distribution agreements in the USA.”

“In addition to BME’s AXXIS electronic initiation line, our private label arrangement with a major explosive manufacturer gives BME a complete product line in the USA,” said Keenan.

He said that BME now has capability to offer a full range of initiating systems for surface and underground applications including electronic, electric and non-electric detonators, as well as detonating cord, packaged emulsion products and cast boosters.

Aaron Austin, general manager Americas at BME, said that the AXXIS digital initiation system is already raising significant interest. “Our second-generation AXXIS technology – the GII suite – is available to USA customers for safe, controlled and cost-effective blasts,” he said.

He said that BME could add value to construction companies and quarrying operations in the USA, providing a depth of expertise, high service levels and a full product range.

Scott Scovira, BME’s global manager blasting science, said that the company will also launch its global online technical services and solutions platform this month, enabling explosives users in the USA to consult with experienced explosive engineering professionals.

“This service will come from BME’s in-house technical staff, and also from other recognised third-party specialists in blasting, mining and construction – with the aim of realising the best project outcomes for the client,” he said. “The initial on-line consultation to discuss and scope out a blasting project will be free of charge, and the service is not limited to existing BME clients only.” Following this consultation, the company will provide a written project plan and lump sum fee offer to execute the proposed service or solution. He said a wide variety of services are offered.

