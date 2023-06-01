Southern Sheeting opens Loughborough depot

The Southern Sheeting Midlands team

The new outlet, branded as Southern Sheeting Midlands, opens on 30th May in the town’s Wymeswold business quarter.

It will stock roofing, cladding and decking products for tradespeople needing building supplies for contracts both large and small, as well as those looking to make home improvements.

Tony Hobbs, managing director of Southern Sheeting Midlands, said: “Southern Sheeting is enjoying a period of growth, making this the ideal time to enhance our geographical reach. We can now accept orders from customers anywhere in England, then supply what they need when they need it, without compromising our level of care and expertise.

“Loughborough, with its central location in the Midlands, vibrant business economy and strong transport links forms the cornerstone of our expansion plans.”

Southern Sheeting also has two sites in East Grinstead, West Sussex.

Tony Hobbs added: “We are a family business with more than 40 years of experience built on unrivalled stockholding, industry leading quote turnaround times, product knowledge and first name service. We can’t wait to integrate ourselves into the Loughborough community and start working with local tradespeople and homeowners.”

