Spanning the Wear

The £31m footbridge is part of a wider £500m Riverside Sunderland urban regeneration project,

Civil engineering contractor VolkerStevin is building a £31m footbridge over the River Wear to connect the former Vaux Brewery site to Sheepfolds, improving connectivity between the city centre and Sunderland FC’s Stadium of Light football stadium

Spanning 105-metres, the main steel span is the last part of the structural frame to be installed, meaning work can now begin on fitting out the bridge. It was raised by hydraulic jacks from a barge on the river on Monday 16th September 2024.

The footbridge is part of a wider £500m Riverside Sunderland urban regeneration project, transforming 32 hectares in the city centre over the next decade, with a new central business district, 1,000 new homes and new leisure developments.

Also under development are a world-class Eye Hospital, the Housing & Innovation Construction Skills Academy (HICSA), Riverside Park and Culture House.

The new footbridge will help connect all of the developments.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said: “The New Wear Footbridge is a key part of the Riverside Sunderland development which will absolutely transform this prime city centre site over the next decade.

“Bridging the Sheepfolds and the city centre, it will significantly improve accessibility to venues such as the Stadium of Light, and Sheepfolds Stables, while taking significant strain from the Wearmouth Bridge, which is one of the main transport arteries into the city.

“Providing a significant boost to local businesses, it will also have a huge impact on the city’s skyline, as yet another stunning structure begins to reshape our city centre for generations to come.

“It’s been fantastic seeing it all come together and as more developments rise from the ground, we look forward to seeing even more cranes move onto the site as yet more projects come to fruition.”

VolkerStevin senior project manager Mike Rimmer said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the whole team and a testament to the hard work, coordination and collaboration between our lifting and marine teams to ensure all the lifts could be completed successfully and safely.

“You can now see this fantastic structure take shape on the Sunderland skyline, it’s a proud moment for the entire team.”

